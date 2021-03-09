Ohio State pauses after increase in positive COVID tests

Following an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, Ohio State has paused all football activities and closed its athletic administrative offices for one week.

In a statement, the school said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” by athletics director Gene Smith and head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers who saw “the health, safety, and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.”

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Smith said.

Smith said that while the program had been “successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions,” they still needed to adhere to safety guidelines due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas,” Smith said.

Currently, the Buckeyes are scheduled to begin spring practice on March 19 and there has been no indication that the date has been postponed or canceled despite the latest round of PCR testing.