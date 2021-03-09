NSW begins rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccination hubs have been set up at St George and Hornsby Hospitals where frontline workers will be given the jab alongside Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

These are separate locations to where the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed.

New South Wales will begin its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty)

This vaccine is administered in two doses, 12 weeks apart with healthcare workers and vulnerable persons first in line to receive the injection.

NSW will join South Australia, Queensland and Victoria which began the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week after Australia announced it had secured more than 300,000 doses from the EU.

Phases 1a and 1b of the NSW vaccine rollout plan are now merged with more healthcare workers, families of quarantine workers, as well as international air crew and their families part of the groups in line to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Caroline Phegan – a local GP and executive from Riverland Mallee Health Network has become the first person in Australia to be given AstraZeneca jab in Murray Bridge this morning. (9News)

“NSW is well on track to meet its target of 35,000 vaccines in the first three weeks,” she said.

The state has gone 51 consecutive days of zero community transmission of COVID-19.

The travel bubble with New Zealand will also resume on Friday after Auckland was removed as a hotspot.