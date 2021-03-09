Norweigan energy tycoon spins up new Bitcoin business By Cointelegraph

On Monday, Aker announced that it has established Seetee — a crypto-focused investment company that seeks to tap into the Bitcoin ecosystem. The spin-off company has been allocated $59 million, or 500 million NOK, which Aker says will “increase significantly over time as we gain experience and identify exciting opportunities.”

Norweigan energy service provider Aker Solutions is spinning up a new business dedicated to (BTC) after its CEO, Kjell Rokke, talked up the importance of the digital asset in a recent shareholder letter.

