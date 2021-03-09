‘Nomadland’, ‘Rocks’ lead BAFTA award nominations By Reuters



© Reuters. Chloe Zhao accepts the Best Director award for “Nomadland” in this screen grab from the 26th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica



LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. recession drama “Nomadland” and British coming-of-age story “Rocks” led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

Family drama “The Father”, Hollywood throwback “Mank”, #MeToo revenge movie “Promising Young Woman” and Korean-language “Minari” followed with six nominations.

The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”.

The BAFTAs, Britain’s top movie honours, will take place on April 11.