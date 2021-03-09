‘Nomadland’ and ‘Rocks’ Top Nominations at 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

Hulu/Netflix

The Chloe Zhao-directed movie and the Sarah Gavron-helmed feature dominate the nominations at this year’s BAFTA film awards by collecting seven mentions each.

AceShowbiz –

Chloe Zhao‘s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron helmed “Rocks” are leading the field for top honours at the 2021 BAFTA film awards which announced nominations for four movies directed by women on Tuesday (9Mar21).

“Nomadland” and “Rocks” lead the nominations for the 2021 ceremony, with seven nominations apiece in a highly diverse nominations list, with 16 of the 24 acting nominees this year coming from ethnic minority groups.

Zhao, who won best director at the Golden Globes, and Lee Isaac Chung – whose “Minari” took best foreign language film at the same event – will face Shannon Murphy for “Babyteeth“, Jasmila Zbanic for “Quo Vadis Aida?“, Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round“, and Gavron for “Rocks” for best director.

And by contrast to last year’s (20) controversial nominations, when not one actor of colour was nominated in the acting categories Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim, and Bukky Bakray are among the 16 nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds in the acting categories.

The nominations were presented by BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar and presented virtually by actors Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony without a live audience on 11 April.

Complete list of nominations:

Best Film:

Best Leading Actress:

Best Leading Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Outstanding British Film:

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Best Documentary:

Best Animated Film:

Best Director:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Original Score:

Best Casting:

Best Cinematography:

Best Editing:

Best Production Design:

Best Costume Design:

Best Make-Up and Hair Design:

Best Sound:

Best Special Visual Effects:

Best British Short Animation:

“ The Fire Next Time “

“ “ The Owl and the Pussycat “

“ “The Song of a Lost Boy“

Best British Short Film:

“ Eyelash “

“ “ Lizard “

“ “ Lucky Break “

“ “ Miss Curvy “

“ “The Present“

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):