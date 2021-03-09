No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French official By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
PARIS (Reuters) – No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for France’s industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
“We have not identified a site which meets their requirements,” the spokesman said. “As far as we’re aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine.”
Earlier, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.