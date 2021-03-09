NBA looking into Meyers Leonard’s use of anti-Semitic slur

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard appeared in only three games before he underwent season-ending surgery on his injured left shoulder but found himself in headlines on Tuesday after it was discovered that he used an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game stream.

The Heat previously said they were aware of the incident, and ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports that the NBA is “looking into” the matter.

“We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement shared by Friedell. “The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Friedell added that the Heat are also expected to release a statement at some point before Tuesday ends.

Only $9.4 million of the $19.5 million attached to Leonard’s two-year deal is guaranteed, and many expected the Heat to part ways with him during the offseason even before this latest development. Leonard hadn’t yet responded to an ESPN request for comment as of early Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear what punishment he could face from the NBA for using the slur.