Nash assesses his performance as Nets coach

The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to hire Steve Nash as their next head coach was met with mixed reactions. Some suggested that it was the byproduct of white privilege, while others argued that there was merit to the move.

Regardless of why Nash was hired, the results speak for themselves. With 37 games in the books, the Nets are 24-13 on the year and currently sit just a half-game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the East.

This week, Nash gave an assessment of his performance through the first half of the season.

“It’s a natural progression to gain comfort on the sideline, comfort in practice, comfort in film sessions,” he said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “It’s not just coaching. There’s a lot of other stuff that goes into being a coach; that’s something that takes time to adapt to. “I don’t say, ‘Man, I’m a way better coach than I was 10 days ago.’ I’m gaining comfort, I’m learning, I’m getting to know my team and our challenges. … [The players] deserve the credit. … But I don’t like to sit here and say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just coaching the heck out of my team. I’m balling over here.’ Take it one step at a time.”

Nash’s early campaign with the Nets has been drama-free and uneventful as far as his coaching is concerned. So long as that continues and his team keeps winning, the former league MVP could quickly turn into the next Steve Kerr.