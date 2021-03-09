Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during stream

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard underwent season-ending surgery on his injured left shoulder roughly one month ago. It turns out that was only the start of a period he’ll likely soon wish he could forget.

As Ira Winderman wrote for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Leonard uttered an anti-Semitic slur while streaming his play of the popular video game “Call of Duty.”

According to Winderman, the Heat are aware of the incident.

It was believed in early February that the Heat could trade or release Leonard during the offseason, as only $9.4 million of the $19.5 million attached to his two-year contract is guaranteed. The 29-year-old generated controversy during the NBA resumption held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex last summer when he was the lone Heat player to stand during the national anthem amid social-justice protests and marches taking place around the country.

Leonard said at that time that he stood out of respect for family members and friends in the military.