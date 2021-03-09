Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Photo: SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller, a 6-foot-7, 208-pound sophomore from Scarborough, Ontario, averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas. He had 24 points on 52.9 percent (9-of-17) shooting to go with 13 rebounds against Mississippi State. Miller then registered his sixth double-double on the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Arkansas. It was also his fifth double-double with at least 20 points this season. He was a perfect 13-for-13 in free throw attempts on the week. week.

SEC co-Freshmen of the Week – Arkansas guard Moses Moody and LSU guard Cameron Thomas were named co-Freshmen of the Week. Moody, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman from Little Rock, Ark., averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, two assists and a steal in wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M. Moody tied his season best with 28 points in both wins while shooting 63.3 percent (19-of-30) from the field and 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from 3-point range.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Virginia, averaged 26.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in wins over Vanderbilt and at Missouri. He recorded his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Vanderbilt.