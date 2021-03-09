Meghan Markle’s Father Insists He Never Stops Loving Her and Will Always Be Available to Her

Instagram

Thomas Markle tells ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers that he’s never stopped loving estranged daughter Meghan and would love to mend their strained relationship.

AceShowbiz –

Thomas Markle has “never stopped loving” his daughter, Duchess Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father appeared for the first time since her and Prince Harry‘s bombshell interview – in which she admitted she felt “betrayed” by her father for speaking to the press about her – and he insisted that he would be “available” for her at any time.

Speaking about his daughter on “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday (09Mar21), Thomas said, “I’m available any time we can get together, I’d love to see each other. I’ve never stopped loving my daughter, I don’t always agree with the things my children do but I don’t stop loving my children … I’m still her dad.”

And Thomas has insisted he only speaks out publicly because he hasn’t heard from the Sussexes.

“When they say I’m lying and taking advantage of the press … if I don’t hear from them in 30 days, I’ll do a story for the press,” he added. “I’d love to hear from them. When they start talking to me, I’ll stop talking to the press. I’m sorry for what I’ve done, this was a long time ago, I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper each time are because I’ve not heard from you.”

The 76-year-old – who was married to Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, until 1987 – also admitted he hadn’t spoken to his daughter in four years.

“This is actually the first time I’ve heard her speak in about four years, the last time we spoke – we actually texted each other – I was lying in hospital after having a heart attack. I had to tell them I couldn’t come to the wedding. At that point, we pretty much said goodbye,” he sighed.

And Thomas also feels he was “left out to dry” with no support for himself or his family.

“We were attacked by the press every day, nobody was there to care for us, nobody looked after us. No-one helped us,” he said. “Then I saw a headline that said they recommended to Harry and Meghan that someone came and helped me, which they denied. I was left out to dry. I also said we all make mistakes.”