Lions won’t use franchise tag on Kenny Golladay

The Lions have gone on record to say that they want to keep Kenny Golladay. However, they won’t automatically keep him from the open market. The Lions decided against using the franchise tag on their star wide receiver, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

Now, the Lions have less than a week to keep Golladay on a new deal before he can start chatting with other teams. From a financial perspective, it would behoove Golladay to wait. After the latest round of franchise tags and recent extensions, Golladay now profiles as one of the best players on the open market.

Hamstring and hip injuries limited Golladay to just five games last year. All in all, he finished with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. It was hardly the platform year he wanted, and apparently, it wasn’t enough for the Lions to give him a top-five salary at his position.

It’s not a given that Golladay is a goner, of course, though the Lions’ WR group is due for a reset no matter what. Veterans Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Mohamed Sanu are also out of contract, leaving youngster Quintez Cephus as the last one left.