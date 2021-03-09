Lil Mama Accused of Being Transphobic Following ‘Depopulation’ Conspiracy

Instagram

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star sparks outrage as she appears to compare transpeople to animals in a controversial Instagram post in which she criticizes those who change their gender at young age.

AceShowbiz –

Lil Mama sparked chatter about several things on Monday, March 8. In addition to sparking pregnancy rumors as she appeared to sport a baby bump in a photo, the rapper enraged people with her remarks about transgender people.

Taking to her Instagram account, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star reposted a tweet that read, “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’their gender?[thinking emoji]-This is insanity #America.”

She went on sharing her two cents on the matter. “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION,” so she opined.

<br />

In response to the post, one Twitter user said, “i promise not a single transperson got up today thinking about lil mama. she needs to return the favor.” Another critic wrote, “Lil Mama BEEN transphobic. Remember what she said to Leiomy (a trans woman/dancer) on ABDC? Plz…. voice of the young people my a**.”

“I get what people mean when they say ‘Why would Lil Mama be transphobic when she gets called Bow Wow‘ but cishet women always feel superior than trans women,” someone added. “Shawty really got one hit and thinks we care about what she talking bout. I promise you not one trans person woke up and said ‘hmmm, I wonder what lil mama thinks about my existence,’ ” wrote another person.

However, not all were against Lil Mama’s view. “I agree, be whatever gender u want after 18/21, Imagine changing ur mind and can’t reverse it,” one person said. “It’s actually sick. give these young people a chance wait till they are older,” someone else echoed.

Lil Mama’s controversial post arrived after former First Lady Michelle Obama praised Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter Zaya Wade during her virtual Q&A on Thursday, March 4. Calling the 13-year-old “an amazing role model for other teens,” Michelle said, “All young people are trying on different versions, different voices, they’re learning more about their intellect, they’re learning about what they love, what they’re good at, what they like. This is the period of exploration.”

“Your job now as a teenager is not to have it all figured out, but to give your self space and time to learn and grow. So that means you want to try a lot of things on,” she went to tell Zaya, who came out as transgender last year.