Lady GaGa and Adam Driver Look Posh in First Official Photo of Biopic ‘House of Gucci’

The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress and the ‘Star Wars’ actor play Patrizia Reggiani and her husband Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house, respectively, in the Ridley Scott-directed crime film.

Lady GaGa and Adam Driver go high-fashion in their first official look from Ridley Scott’s upcoming film “House of Gucci“. The two stars look posh as they portray Patrizia Reggiani and her husband Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house, respectively, in the crime film.

GaGa made use of her social media account on Tuesday, March 9 to share the photo from the biopic. In the image, the “A Star Is Born” actress is dressed in a black turtleneck and black pants while accessorizing with a black belt, gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets as well as a white fur hat.

The Golden Globe-winning actress stands next to her co-star, Driver, who contrasts her look in a beige turtleneck sweater with white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist. He also wears wide-rimmed black glasses as he smiles with his arm around his on-screen leading lady.

“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” so GaGa captioned the image taken with the backdrop of the Italian Alps. It translates into “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.”

“House of Gucci” tells the real-life account of the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of Maurizio, the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Patrizia, the ex-wife of Maurizio, was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years before being let out of jail in 2016.

The movie is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed”. Production on the film began in February, with Scott serving as director. He is also producing the pic with Giannina Scott.

The movie has additionally enlisted Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons in the cast, with Camille Cottin being added in January. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters across the U.S. on November 24.