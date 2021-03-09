KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Unsuccessful IVF Process

Khloe Kardashian has been very open about her motherhood experience, and that includes her choice to freeze her eggs and her true feelings about surrogacy. The reality TV star has made it very clear lately that she wants to give her daughter, True, a sibling soon and she’s been trying!

Khloe wants another baby and Tristan Thompson has also made it clear that he wants the same thing, even though he and Khloe are still at an unusual point in their relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now giving her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her whole IVF procedure.

More precisely, people got a sneak peek from her appearance on The Ellen Show’s “Lady Parts” segment which is set to air in full tomorrow, March 10!

As it turns out, Khloe has already done IVF 3 times and frozen her eggs once.

She defrosted all her 12-14 eggs to combine with sperm and create embryos with Tristan, but unfortunately none of them survived so she had to undergo IVF once more to make more embryos.

‘We realized that my eggs are not strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed with sperm immediately to make embryos. So I have actually made embryos,’ Khloe told the host.

She went on to mention that trying to add to the family amid the pandemic has been even harder.

‘And then, you know, with COVID-19, finding this whole fertility process, if you need assistance in fertility, it is much more challenging during COVID. They say, ‘If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I am actually really trying to plan, God’s saying, ‘Uh uh, you cannot make your plans like this.”

Khloe also talked about the reason why she’s so adamant to have another kid, explaining: ‘My plan was to have babies closer in age. But now with COVID and everything, my plan has been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have many brothers and sisters. I think it is such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people you can play with and rely on and have a buddy through life.’