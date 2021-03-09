Kirk Frost Has Some Fans Freaking Out After Posting This Video

Kirk Frost shared a video in which he is riding a bike like crazy. The reason for which some of his fans freaked out was that he was not wearing a helmet! Check out the video to see for yourselves.

‘GM..haven’t ridden in a year..but the bike started right up 💨 ✌️ #peaceofmind #yz250 #2stroke #dirtbikejames sold me this one,’ Kirk said.

Someone posted this message: ‘You Ain’t Rode like that Since “Do It” Video lol.’ Another follower said: ‘u go make me pull BAM BAM back out shawty!’

Someone else posted this message: ‘This instantly took me back to your mother-in-law running over your bike,’ and someone else said: ‘Had me a Lil worried in the beginning, bro.’

One other commenter said: ‘you ain’t rode one of these since Rasheeda mama ran yours over 😂😂’ and a follower posted this: ‘It started right up cause look who bike it was RIP DBJ🙏🏾.’

Somoene else said: ‘Man remember that motorbike DVD cover I designed for you back in like 2002?’ and another commenter posted: ‘I hope ya wife mother don’t run over that pretty bike.’

Another follower said: ‘Please put on a helmet at least, be careful.’

In other news, Kirk Frost shared a family video on his social media account and had fans in awe. Check out the clip that he posted on IG.

Kirk wrote: ‘GM..just another frost family morning 🙃 school,working out; Now it’s time to get to the business…#whatyalldoing??’

Kirk Frost shared a video reposted on his social media account, and he has fans in awe with it. The first time, this was reposted by LHHATL.

‘Couples Retreat Repost from @loveandhiphop Pack your bags for the ULTIMATE celebration of Black love! 🙌🏽 These celebrity couples put their relationships to the test, but will they be able to rekindle the flame? 👀❣️ #VH1CouplesRetreat premieres MONDAY MARCH 29 at 8/7c on @vh1! 🙏🏽’ Kirk captioned his post.

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are living their best lives together.