Kia recalls 380,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen on a wheel at the India Auto Expo 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.
The recall covers vehicles built from the 2017-2021 model years and dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box.
Kia is advising owners to park outside and away from structures as a precaution until the recall repair is complete. The recall was prompted by a a similar one in the Korean market. No fires, crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, Kia said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.