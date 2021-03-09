Kia recalls 380,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen on a wheel at the India Auto Expo 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

The recall covers vehicles built from the 2017-2021 model years and dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box.

Kia is advising owners to park outside and away from structures as a precaution until the recall repair is complete. The recall was prompted by a a similar one in the Korean market. No fires, crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, Kia said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR