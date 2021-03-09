Khloe Kardashian Turns Off Instagram Comments After Trolls Poke Fun at Her New Look

Instagram

Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star reveals in an interview that her plan to have more kids has been ‘a little delayed’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian has had enough of internet trolls. Having found herself being poked fun at by social media critics for her new look, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star decided to turn off her Instagram comments.

On Tuesday, March 9, the 36-year-old shared an Instagram video of herself promoting her new business collaboration. “My IPSY Glam Bag X Collection. #IPSYpartner It’s finally here! I’m so excited to share what I’ve been working on with @IPSY. My Glam Bag X collection includes some of my all-time beauty faves,” she captioned the post, in which the comment section has been restricted.

Khloe’s decision to make the little change on her account came after many on Twitter made fun of her new appearance. One wrote, “we need an oprah tell-all interview with khloe kardashian’s surgeon.” Another added, “Khloe Kardashian has the fakest circle ever because why would they let her do that to her face.” A third chimed in, “Not Khloe Kardashian popping up on my tele and me not recognizing her.”

Despite the criticism, the daughter of Kris Jenner has been showered with support from her fans. One argued, “People need to leave Khloe Kardashian alone when it comes to what she does with her face or body. Y’all have so many opinions. So what if she has a new face every other day? So what?” Someone else added, “i need y’all to leave Khloe alone man i hope everyday someone is reminding her she’s beautiful.”

New look aside, Khloe recently opened up about her plan to have more kids with Tristan Thompson. During a discussion with Sarah Hyland, ob-gyn Dr. Sherry Ross and sister Kourtney Kardashian on ELLEN original digital series “Lady Parts”, she revealed, “We realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos… So I actually have made embryos.”

The Good American founder then noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more challenges to her effort. “And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” she explained. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’ ”





“My plan was to have kids closer in age… But with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters,” she went on. “I think it’s such a blessing – especially during these times p to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”