Kandi Burruss Invites Kenya Moore On Her Show, ‘Speak On It’

Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Can we get one with you & Porsha??!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Kenya looks sooo good😍😍🤤’ and one other follower said: ‘Ok y’all are really dragging this🙄next topic please…’

Someone else said: ‘Cause she’s petty and knows no girl code. What happens there stays there. PERIODT!!!!’ and another commenter posted this message: ‘so is Porsha going to get her chance to speak on it, since you did throw her under the bus after saying what happened in the dungeon stays in the dungeon.’

One commenter said: ‘That’s what I’m saying! I feel like Kandi getting too much leniency in this whole situation.’

Someone else said: ‘Kandi be low key snitching. Like girl, if you say you don’t wanna expose people then turn around and set down with your friends know y’all filming and talks about what the other ladies do. Like Kandi, that’s Fake cause you low-key exposing them.’

One other follower said: ‘One thing about Kenya, she believes in honesty baby! 😭😂’ and a fan posted this message: ‘Porsha made a big mistake participating in a bachelorette party with people who are not her friends.. I hope she never makes a mistake partying certain people in that group again.’

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with a photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic below.

‘#FBF to 1993 #Xscape & #SWV. This was in the very beginning of our career! SWV was already doing their thing & I think our song #JustKickinIt was just about to come out,’ Tiny captioned her post.