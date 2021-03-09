Justin Bieber On Overlooking Women’s Struggles

“I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!!”
“I know I have been naive and haven’t been empathetic toward women in the past and have overlooked their struggles,” he admitted in the statement.
“I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that I will never have to face.”
“I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!!”
Bieber concluded the post by calling women “superheroes” who “deserve to be celebrated today and every day.”
After all, learning is an essential part of growing up.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!