‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Named Best Film at 2021 AAFCA Awards

Warner Bros. Pictures

The true-story movie about the late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton wins big at the African American Film Critics Association Awards by taking home the top honor.

AceShowbiz –

“Judas and the Black Messiah” has been crowned Best Picture at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.

The historical drama, chronicling the betrayal of Fred Hampton, the Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party, which ultimately led to his death, picked up a total of four prizes, including Breakout Director for Shaka King.

Daniel Kaluuya, who portrays the civil rights icon, and Dominique Fishback, who plays his partner, were also winners, securing the Best Supporting Actor and Actress accolades.

“Serving alongside an all-Black producing team, Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King created a project that permanently enshrines pivotal Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as an American hero,” AAFCA President and co-founder Gil Robertson shares in a statement.

“Released against the backdrop of the present-day Black Lives Matter movement, the film’s message of commitment and sacrifice to social justice is empowering.”

“Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton is literally on fire and is supported well by Dominique Fishback, who increasingly has become an actress to watch. Our members are thrilled to award the film with our highest honor.”

Meanwhile, “One Night in Miami…” snagged a trio of awards – Best Director for Regina King, Best Screenplay for Kemp Powers, and Best Ensemble, and the Best Actor and Actress honours went to the late Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday“).

“Soul” claimed Best Animation and Best Foreign Film was awarded to “Night of the Kings“.

The full list of winners was announced on Tuesday (09Mar21), weeks after Mariah Carey and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” director George C. Wolfe were named the respective recipients of the Innovator and Salute to Excellence accolades.

Politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams‘ documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” will also be recognised with the Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice at the organisation’s 12th annual AAFCA Awards, which will take place online on 7 April (21).

AAFCA members have also named their top 10 films of the year, recognising “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “One Night In Miami…”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Nomadland“, “Night of the Kings”, and “American Skin“.

“Da 5 Bloods“, “Minari“, “Miss Juneteenth“, and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” also make the cut for the 2021 awards.