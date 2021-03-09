Home Business JPMorgan to shut digital wallet Chase Pay By Reuters

JPMorgan to shut digital wallet Chase Pay By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan Chase & Co building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) will discontinue its Chase Pay digital wallet at the end of the month, according a notice on the bank’s website.

The option to pay through Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant apps and websites, the notice said, adding that customers could instead link their Chase credit cards to their preferred shopping sites or apps and to their PayPal accounts.

In an effort to expand the digital wallet’s reach, JPMorgan had partnered with payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) in 2017, allowing users to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts and use reward points to make purchases.

JPMorgan’s latest move comes a year after the bank shut down the digital wallet’s mobile app, started in 2015 to compete with rivals including Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay.

The bank did not give any reason for discontinuing Chase Pay.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©