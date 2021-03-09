JPMorgan launching ‘crypto exposure basket’ featuring MicroStrategy and Square By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan launching ‘crypto exposure basket’ featuring MicroStrategy and Square
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) has designed a new debt instrument that provides investors direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused companies, according to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.
JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021) is described as an “unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies” that operate businesses directly and indirectly related to cryptocurrencies.
