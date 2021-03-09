Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Olivia Rodrigo Drama

In the lyrics of the emotionally charged song, Olivia appears to subtly reference Joshua and their relationship. It was also assumed that she referenced Sabrina when she said: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about.”
Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that the lyric had been changed from its original wording, which described a brunette girl instead.
“But I would say I hope people don’t forget the value that her and Sabrina bring to the world outside of the drama,” he went on, “And I hope people will look at the depth of who they are instead of just the surface level gossip.”
There was some confusion online as the clip was taken out of context and therefore looked like Joshua was picking his favorite song. However, for the interview, he was asked to pick a category — “Drivers License” or “Skin” — and then answer a questions based on his choice.
After contemplating for a few seconds, and seemingly about to pick the latter, Joshua eventually went for “Drivers License” and was therefore asked a question about driving.