Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Olivia Rodrigo Drama

In the lyrics of the emotionally charged song, Olivia appears to subtly reference Joshua and their relationship. It was also assumed that she referenced Sabrina when she said: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that the lyric had been changed from its original wording, which described a brunette girl instead.