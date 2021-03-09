Jordyn Woods Has The Best Time With Her BF, Karl-Anthony Towns – See Their Photos Together

Jordyn Woods shared some new pics with her BF, Karl-Anthony Towns, and these two lovebirds are truly happy. Check out the post that she recently dropped on her social media account, letting fans know that she is in awe.

Someone said: ‘It’s the matching fits for me,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘the best out there. ain’t no doubt about it.’

One other follower said: ‘Always matching,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘All of these ‘edgy’ meme pages don’t even post edgy memes…my memes are so edgy I have to be on private.’

Someone else said: ‘You guys are gorgeous together,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘😍love seeing you happy and better queen!!❤️’

A commenteer said: ‘Why I thought you were Jody😭’ and another follower posted this message: ‘You and @jodiewoods need to stop😫😫 had to look at the name to see it’s not her..😂😂’

More people said that the two sisters are looking like twins, and they praised both their beauty.

Somoene else said: ‘My babies!!! We are rooting for this love❤️.’

Also, not too long ago, Jordyn Woods just dropped her workout app, and she revealed some of the gear and a few pics on her social media account. Check out her post here.

‘whew.. after shooting all day for my @frst.place app, I can finally say everything is coming very soon!!! I’ve been working hard to make sure it’s perfect, but of course, nothing good happens overnight! Summer is around the corner, though…😉👑 SO EXCITED FOR YOU GUYS TO GET YOUR HANDS ON IT!💪🏾’ Jordyn captioned her post.

In other news, Jordyn Woods makes her fans really happy with some new pics that she dropped on her social media account. Check them out on her social media account.

Needless to say, Jordyn is living her best life these days.