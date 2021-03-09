Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello Embraced by Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars

Instagram

Through a social media post, the MTV reality star announces that her boyfriend of nearly two years has popped up the question on the top of the Empire State Building.

AceShowbiz –

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is hearing the wedding bells. The “Jersey Shore” star has come forward with the announcement that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend of nearly two years Zack Clayton Carpinello, and found herself being warmly embraced by her fomer co-stars over the happy news.

The MTV reality star broke her engagement news via Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. Sharing two snapshots of her with Zack, she revealed that her beau proposed to her on her 35th birthday in February. “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building @zackclayton,” she simply noted in the caption.

Reacting to JWoww’s announcement was Sammi Giancola who exclaimed in the comment section,”Congratulations!!” Another co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, joined in, “Love you guys so much.” DJ Pauly D also enthused, “Congrats to you both!!!!!” The official account of their reality series added, “OMG I’m crying!!?!? Congratulations!! You deserve all of the happiness in the world.”

Also making public the engagement was JWoww’s now-fiance Zack. Posting the identical pictures via his own Instagram page, he penned, “My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been. I love you more than anything @jwoww.”

On the day of the proposal, the professional wrestler offered a birthday tribute for his fiancee. Putting out a photo of them two at the beach, he noted, “Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life. I love you. Happy birthday my love.”

Zack and JWoww began dating in 2019. However, they briefly split after he flirted with Angelina Pivarnick on camera at the beginning stage of their romance. After seeing the footage, the mother of two admitted that she was upset by the incident.

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she argued at that time. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is: Know your value.”

Before being an item with Zack, JWoww was married to Roger Mathews for nearly three years. However, they called it quits in 2019. The former couple shares two children, 6-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and 4-year-old son Greyson Valor.