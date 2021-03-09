House Republicans Seek to Interfere in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle

Instagram

Triggered by ‘Framing Britney Spears’, congressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan are requesting the House Judiciary Chairman to hold a hearing on conservatorships and guardianships.

AceShowbiz –

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle with her father has gained attention nationwide to the point that House Republicans are seeking to interfere in the case. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and Ohio congressman Jim Jordan have sent a letter to the House Judiciary Chairman, requesting for a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships, specifically referencing the #FreeBritney movement.

In a letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Matt and Jim admitted to being motivated to seek a hearing on the issue following the widely talked-about documentary “Framing Britney Spears”.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary is charged with safeguarding the rights affording to Americans by the U.S. Constitution. These rights include having the free will to guide one’s own affairs and the legal autonomy over one’s own finances,” Matt and Jim wrote in the letter submitted on Monday, March 8. “When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies.”

“In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts,” they continued. “The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears.”

Siding with the pop star, the congressmen called out her father Jamie Spears, who is her co-conservator. “The facts and circumstancing giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears,” the letter said.

Matt added, “Ms. Spears is not alone…Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these arrangements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships.”

Met by TMZ after he sent out the letter, Matt said he found the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary alarming and unjust. He believes that a good portion the singer’s music catalog is actually a cry for help. He’s down to invite the “Toxic” songstress to D.C. and have her testify on the issue, because he thinks it would be powerful and will be another case of a celeb using their powers for good.

In February, a judge denied Britney’s request to have her father removed as a co-conservator of her estate. The judge also denied Jamie’s objections to sharing conservatorship duties, meaning he and Bessemer Trust Co. will remain co-conservators over the 39-year-old’s estate.