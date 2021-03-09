House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed ‘earmarks’ game

Article content

House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into “earmarks” – the practice of loading spending bills with legislators’ pet projects – and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said .

The sources said House Republicans deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

A move to participate in earmarks will draw criticism from the conservative wing of the Republican Party, which has long criticized the practice as wasteful. It may also signal that Republicans are willing to negotiate on U.S. President Joe Biden’s next major agenda item: a massive infrastructure package.

Earmarks are considered legislative “sweeteners” that Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, can use to dissuade its members from defecting on major bills and attract votes from Republicans who otherwise would reject the measure.

If Republicans agree to participate in earmarks, they are signaling they could be engaged on an infrastructure bill and may be willing to trade support if it means getting funding for popular projects in their districts.