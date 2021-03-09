HODLer claims to have used crypto profits for father’s cancer treatment By Cointelegraph

Though investing in crypto has the potential to radically change someone’s financial situation, one HODLer is saying their actions may have actually saved someone’s life.

In a Reddit post under the r/Cryptocurrency subreddit on Tuesday, a United Kingdom-based user claimed that advice they gave to a university acquaintance two years ago resulted in that person’s father being able to receive critical treatment for lung cancer.