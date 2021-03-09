Here’s Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In “House Of Gucci”

Bradly Lamb
A famous Italian playing an infamous Italian? Yes please.

Lady Gaga is many things: A singer, philanthropist, actor, and famously Italian.

And she’s pulling from those last two talents to star as another real-life famous Italian — Patrizia Reggiani — in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci.


Luca Bruno / ASSOCIATED PRESS

If you don’t know, the film tells the story of Patrizia and her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver. Maurizio is the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, and to make a long story short, he was murdered in 1995. The press later dubbed Patrizia as the “Black Widow” because she received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in his death. So yeah, the movie’s gonna be a rollercoaster.


Suzanne Vlamis / ASSOCIATED PRESS, Luca Bruno / ASSOCIATED PRESS


Despite the film not coming out until November of this year, Gaga is getting that promo in early by sharing the first on-set photo, in which she and Driver are all Gucci-ed out as the infamous couple.

The two are currently filming in Rome, along with co-stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons, to name a few. Here she is serving Santa realness in a fitted red snowsuit.


Oliver Palombi/ MEGA /GC Images / Getty Images

And here she is in the same hat we saw in the official photo, but with the added shades and coat.


Oliver Palombi/ MEGA /GC Images / Getty Images

Since Twitter moves faster than the speed of light, the photo is already becoming a meme of sorts.

I think it’s safe to say that Gaga may be getting a sibling for her first Oscar very, very soon.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

