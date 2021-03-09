Here’s Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In “House Of Gucci”

If you don’t know, the film tells the story of Patrizia and her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver. Maurizio is the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, and to make a long story short, he was murdered in 1995. The press later dubbed Patrizia as the “Black Widow” because she received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in his death. So yeah, the movie’s gonna be a rollercoaster.