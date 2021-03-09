Home Business Hawaii dam that overflowed was in ‘unsatisfactory’ condition, set for removal 2021...

Hawaii dam that overflowed was in ‘unsatisfactory’ condition, set for removal 2021 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11
2/2

© Reuters. People look at a flooded street near the Kaupakalua breached dam, in Haiku on Maui, Hawaii

2/2

(Reuters) – A dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui that overflowed, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, was scheduled for removal this year as it was in an “unsatisfactory” condition, Hawaii’s Department of Land and natural Resources said.

The Kaupakalua earthen dam, dating from 1885 and 57 feet (17.4 m) high and 400 feet (122 m) long, overflowed on Monday during heavy rains in the island’s northern region of Haiku.

Authorities opened evacuation shelters and asked people not to return homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still in effect.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. Two bridges were also destroyed, a reporter for Fox affiliate KHON2 News said on Twitter.

“On February 18th of last year, the dam’s owner, East Maui Irrigation Company (EMI) and Mahi Pono Holdings Inc, were sent a Notice of Deficiency (NOD) letter setting a compliance schedule to remediate the structure’s deficiencies”, the department said.

“The owner has been working with the State in complying with this NOD, and in October 2020 submitted a dam safety permit application to remove this structure, which is targeted for construction this summer”, the statement added.

The state land department is charged with inspecting about 135 registered dams statewide.

In 2006, seven people died after the Ka Loko dam collapsed on the island of Kauai.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©