Gwyneth Paltrow Unbothered Despite Gaining 14 Lbs During COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN/Instar

The GOOP founder reveals at its At-Home Summit that she has found her comfort food during lockdown, saying, ‘My wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through.’

AceShowbiz –

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to have had no worries over her weight gain. Revealing that she put on 14 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic, the “Iron Man” star insisted that she was feeling unbothered by her inclination in finding comfort in food.

The 48-year-old Goop founder claimed she “just didn’t want to do anything about it” at the In Goop Health – The At-Home Summit on Saturday, March 6. “I was absolutely no holds barred,” she said. “I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through.”

Though so, Gwyneth initially divulged in a post shared on her Goop website that she made a decision to change her diet after experiencing some inflammation in her body. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she first wrote in January.

“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole,” the Oscar-winning actress further explained. “After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Gwyneth’s condition prompted her to apply “Intuitive Fasting”, which was developed by the doctor. She later reflected her diet journey in the March summit by stating, “I remember when I started this intuitive fasting program Jan. 3. I thought, all I could think about was, ‘When can I have a cocktail again?’ ”

“You know me, I don’t cheat, I don’t break, I’m so disciplined and I was like, I can’t do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in,” the ex-wife of Chris Martin went on. “And now I’m starting to feel so good that I’m like, yeah, like, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don’t want to go back to that.”