Greensill sale talks with Athene stall – Bloomberg News

Article content

Greensill Capital’s talks to sell parts of its business to annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd have paused, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks between Athene, which agreed to merge with Apollo Global Management Inc on Monday, and Greensill have stalled due to a breakdown in discussions with front-end technology supplier Taulia, according to the report. https://bloom.bg/3rxzi3r

The Wall Street Journal late on Tuesday reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co was teaming up with Taulia and that the U.S. bank would provide $3.8 billion to fund deals to former Greensill clients on Taulia’s platform.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that an Apollo deal was now unlikely after the entry of JPMorgan. https://on.wsj.com/2N3kdaT

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A Taulia spokesperson confirmed the U.S. firm held conversations with Apollo over their plans to purchase parts of Greensill, adding Taulia wanted to continue giving clients “flexibility in the source of funding for early payments.”

Apollo was not immediately available for comment. Greensill declined to comment.