Giants’ Joe Judge backs TE Evan Engram

To the surprise of New York Giants fans who watched tight end Evan Engram drop at least 11 passes during the 2020 season, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the 26-year-old who recorded 63 receptions for 654 yards and a touchdown earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Engram is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and head coach Joe Judge went to bat for the polarizing offensive weapon while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

“I love Evan. I have total confidence in Evan,” Judge explained, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “He’s fun to coach. The guys have fun playing with him. He gives everyone in our locker room confidence. He goes out there every day and this guy works tirelessly. I mean, tirelessly.

“This guy empties the tank every day. In terms of confidence with him, we absolutely have confidence in him. One hundred percent. He’s a guy that obviously we have to keep featuring in the offense . . . along with all the other tight ends in our program. We have to make sure we keep doing things to use their versatility.”

Both Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman spoke highly of quarterback Daniel Jones during Tuesday’s media sessions, and it’s understandable that they’d want the 23-year-old signal-caller to see more than a few familiar faces in training camp.

Judge, Gettleman, Engram, Jones and maybe even running back Saquon Barkley could all find themselves fighting for their jobs next fall if the Giants struggle in September and early October.