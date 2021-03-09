Giants expected to use franchise tag on Leonard Williams

The New York Giants will reportedly use a franchise tag on Leonard Williams in the hopes of working out a long-term deal with the defensive tackle.

Williams was set to hit unrestricted free agency, but it looks like the Giants will use the franchise tag to ensure that he stays with the team for at least the upcoming season. Under the tag, Williams could earn over $19 million next season but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the tag is only being used as a temporary measure while the two sides try to work out a long-term deal.

This is the second time that Williams will be franchise-tagged by the Giants, as he received the same designation last season as well. The 2020 season turned out to be the most impressive of Williams’ career, as he racked up 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits.

Williams was originally drafted by the Jets, and while he made the Pro Bowl in 2016, he struggled to establish himself as a consistent defender, eventually getting traded to the Giants in the middle of the 2019 season. But after last season, the 26-year-old figures to be a foundational piece for the Giants defense for the long haul, assuming he is able to reach a long-term deal with the team.