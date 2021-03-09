Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.40% By Investing.com



© Reuters Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.40%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.40% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.00%, and the index added 1.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 4.64% or 4.75 points to trade at 107.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 3.75% or 1.620 points to end at 44.815 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.49% or 1.150 points to 34.125 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 7.34% or 9.47 points to trade at 119.63 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.34% or 0.370 points to end at 10.710 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 1.87% or 1.140 points to 59.880.

The top performers on the MDAX were Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which rose 5.17% to 31.15, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.57% to settle at 58.30 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 4.10% to close at 42.93.

The worst performers were Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 5.63% to 42.570 in late trade, GEA Group AG (DE:) which lost 4.11% to settle at 32.095 and Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 3.67% to 53.875 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.80% to 65.700, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 5.15% to settle at 20.820 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 5.06% to close at 58.100.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 0.77% to 2.326 in late trade, Freenet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.19% to settle at 19.688 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was up 0.08% to 25.210 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 431 to 260 and 65 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.75% or 1.620 to 44.815.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.71% to 21.25 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 2.21% or 37.00 to $1715.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.71% or 1.11 to hit $63.94 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.16% or 0.79 to trade at $67.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.46% to 1.1897, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8561.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 91.983.