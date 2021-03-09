Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.40% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

© Reuters Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.40%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.40% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.00%, and the index added 1.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 4.64% or 4.75 points to trade at 107.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 3.75% or 1.620 points to end at 44.815 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.49% or 1.150 points to 34.125 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 7.34% or 9.47 points to trade at 119.63 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.34% or 0.370 points to end at 10.710 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 1.87% or 1.140 points to 59.880.

The top performers on the MDAX were Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which rose 5.17% to 31.15, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.57% to settle at 58.30 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 4.10% to close at 42.93.

The worst performers were Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 5.63% to 42.570 in late trade, GEA Group AG (DE:) which lost 4.11% to settle at 32.095 and Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 3.67% to 53.875 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.80% to 65.700, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 5.15% to settle at 20.820 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 5.06% to close at 58.100.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 0.77% to 2.326 in late trade, Freenet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.19% to settle at 19.688 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was up 0.08% to 25.210 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 431 to 260 and 65 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.75% or 1.620 to 44.815.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.71% to 21.25 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 2.21% or 37.00 to $1715.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.71% or 1.11 to hit $63.94 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.16% or 0.79 to trade at $67.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.46% to 1.1897, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8561.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 91.983.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR