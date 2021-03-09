Germany manager Joachim Low to step down

After 15 years, Joachim Low will step down as Germany’s head coach following the European Championship this summer.

Low was under contract through 2022 but asked to be relieved from his contract early and his request was granted by Germany. His departure will require Germany to find a new manager for the World Cup in 2022.

“Joachim Low will vacate his position as the Bundestrainer after the 2021 European Championship,” a statement on the DFB website read. “The Bundestrainer asked to cancel his contract, valid until 2022, immediately after the tournament. The DFB has agreed to it.”

In 2004, Low first joined Germany as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann, then took over the role as manager in 2006. He coached Germany for 189 games, winning 120 of those matches. The peak of his tenure undoubtedly came in 2014 when he was able to lead Germany to a dominating World Cup win over Argentina.

“I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament,” Low said. “Proud, because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country.”