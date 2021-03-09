Gemini crypto exchange sponsoring the Oxford-Cambridge boat race By Cointelegraph

Gemini crypto exchange sponsoring the Oxford-Cambridge boat race
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and former olympian rowers, will be sponsoring the 2021 Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race.
In an announcement from Gemini today, the Winklevoss twins said the crypto exchange would be the principal sponsor for this year’s boat race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities — an event going back to 1829. In addition, Gemini will be funding a £75,000 bursary for “young people with limited access to rowing.”
