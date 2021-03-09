France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.37% By Investing.com

Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.37% By...

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.37%

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.37% to hit a new 52-week high, while the index gained 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Worldline SA (PA:), which rose 3.31% or 2.40 points to trade at 74.96 at the close. Meanwhile, Engie SA (PA:) added 3.30% or 0.38 points to end at 11.88 and Capgemini SE (PA:) was up 3.15% or 4.40 points to 143.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which fell 2.37% or 0.53 points to trade at 21.80 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 2.30% or 1.62 points to end at 68.96 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 1.87% or 2.35 points to 123.20.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 8.90% to 28.75, Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which was up 7.70% to settle at 18.60 and Carmila SA (PA:) which gained 5.70% to close at 14.10.

The worst performers were Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 2.80% to 21.19 in late trade, Eramet SA (PA:) which lost 2.38% to settle at 57.30 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) which was down 2.37% to 21.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 359 to 242 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Capgemini SE (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.15% or 4.40 to 143.90. Shares in Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.70% or 1.33 to 18.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 2.15% or 36.15 to $1714.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.64% or 1.07 to hit $63.98 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.08% or 0.74 to trade at $67.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.43% to 1.1894, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8562.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 92.007.

