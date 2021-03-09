Fashion Nova Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Give Away $1 Million

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated International Women’s Day in style. Check out the latest reports coming from The Shade Room.

Megan and the clothing brand have come together for a women empowerment initiative called Women on top where they will be giving away $1 million dollars in donations, grants and scholarships to female-focused organizations, students, entrepreneurs and other inspiring women that are doing great things!’

Someone said: ‘Yessss🔥and before people start hating because it’s Meg… do you have $1million to donate or can we appreciate this in peace?’ and a commenter posted this: ‘She was talking so fast. Girl slows down and breathe . 🤣’

One other follower posted this message: ‘Even when she’s helping, y’all still find something negative to say,’ and one other follower said: ‘but y’all fashion nova underpays their workers and breaks labour laws while their workers are mostly women in Asia.’

Someone else said: ‘I’ve never heard nobody receive these prizes 😂😂’ and one other follower posted this: ‘“Unt unt don’t donate like that donate like this”’

Somoene else said: ‘Omgggg I deserve this🥺 fashion nova takes all my money lmao,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Oh please girl. Now she wanna preach about women’s empowerment when she did Asian doll filthy 🙄🙄’

It’s been revealed that Megan thee Stallion teamed up with the US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and more in order to restore Houston following the winter storm. The Shade Room has more details available on the situation.

TSR notes that ‘Many Houston residents are still feeling the aftermath of the winter storm Uri, which happened a few weeks ago, that left many without electricity, water, and caused severe damage to homes.’

‘Several celebrities have donated to victims, including #Beyonce, #Gunna, and countless others. Now the GRAMMY-nominated H Town Hottie, #MeganTheeStallion is prepared to partner with others to give back to those who need it the most,’ TSR continued.