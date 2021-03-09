Home Business ‘Existential threat’ to Bitcoin-investing companies from carbon fallout By Cointelegraph

‘Existential threat’ to Bitcoin-investing companies from carbon fallout By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

‘Existential threat’ to Bitcoin-investing companies from carbon fallout

Allocating capital to risks a backlash from environmentally conscious investors, according to author and co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Andrew Ross Sorkin.

In a piece for the International New York Times, syndicated worldwide, Sorkin pointed to statements by Lawrence Fink, CEO of Black Rock — the largest asset managers in the world — indicating his company would make all future investment decisions based on “how they plan to meet the climate challenge.”