Eva Marcille Shows Fans She Is A True Queen In This Recent Photo

Eva Marcille shared a really amazing pic on her social media account that had fans in awe. Check out the way in which she is showing off her amazing body below.

Someone said: ‘Sun Salutation 🌻 Grand Rising Royals ✨ I bend but NEVER break💪🏾 #sunflower #wildflower #InBloom’ and another commenter posted this message: ‘This is the one right here.’

Another follower said: ‘@evamarcille, I would love to learn from you and get in the door. I’ve been watching since I was a little girl and I watched your season. I’d just love to have you as a mentor. I’m from Fayetteville NC single mother of two daughters thought my dreams were finished, but I don’t want to give them up. I love modeling.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Absolutely stunning. A vision of strength, resolve, and fierce determination. A mother, an entrepreneur, an extraordinary wife, and a fighter. #happyinternationalwomensday.’

Another follower posted this message for Eva: ‘It’s International women’s day. I salute you!’ and another commenter said: ‘You are just so gorgeous!’

Eva also made sure to mark International Women’s day on social media with a photo and a message for all women:

I AM WOMAN! woman is ME! And I AM MAGIC✨. #happyinternationalwomensday 🌻🌻’

Eva Marcille shared a video that has fans in awe. Check out the mood that she is flaunting in the clip.

‘#mood “Leave the door open” @brunomars @anderson._paak SILK SONIC,’ Eva captioned her post.

In other recent news, Eva shared an emotional message on her social media account, and you can check it out below. This had a lot of fans emotional in the comments.

Eva‘s eye collection has fans in awe. Check out the post that she recently shared on her social media account that had fans excited.