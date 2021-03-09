Ethereum to roll out Berlin upgrade with 4 EIPs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
After months of planning, the community has laid out a timeline for its upcoming Berlin upgrade, marking an important milestone in its development roadmap.

Berlin is scheduled to go live on the Ethereum mainnet at block 12,244,000, or April 14, Tim Beiko wrote on Monday. Ropsten, the first testnet to upgrade, is scheduled for March 10. The Goerli and Rinkeby networks are expected to upgrade in one-week increments on March 17 and March 24, respectively.