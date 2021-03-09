Embiid to miss Sixers’ next game; Simmons to miss next two

After having to miss the 2021 All-Star game Sunday due to potential COVID-19 exposure, return timelines from quarantining have been established for Sixers stars Joel Embiid (voted an All-Star starter) and Ben Simmons, (a reserve) should they continue to test negative for the novel coronavirus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Embiid will have to isolate until Friday, meaning he will miss Philadelphia’s contest against the Bulls scheduled for Thursday, March 11. Simmons, meanwhile, is required to quarantine until at least Saturday. This will make Simmons a scratch against the Wizards in a Friday matchup, as well as Chicago.

Charania tweets that both players were given seven-day quarantine windows following their interactions with their personal barber, who ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.