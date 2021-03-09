Dollar claws back losses as U.S. yields stabilize

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

Reuters

Kevin Buckland and Sagarika Jaisinghani

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar rose on

Wednesday, clawing back some of the losses sustained overnight,

as U.S. yields found a floor following their drop from one-year

highs.

Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand

dollars retreated after logging big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin

turned lower after earlier topping $55,000 for the

first time since Feb. 22.

The euro was 0.2% lower at $1.18815 after bouncing

off a 3-1/2-month low of $1.18355 on Tuesday.

Against the yen, another traditional safe-haven

currency, the greenback traded 0.3% higher at 108.780 yen,

following its retreat from a nine-month top of 109.235.

“Yesterday, the dollar fell across the board as U.S.

Treasury yields slipped after the continued rise since the

beginning of this year. This morning, the yields have stopped

falling so those who missed out on buying the dollar when it was

rising, they saw the opportunity to buy it,” said Masafumi

Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

But he added, “the rebound in the dollar is not that big

today.”

The dollar index has closely tracked a surge in Treasury

yields in recent weeks, both because higher yields increase the

currency’s appeal and as the bond rout shook investor

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

confidence, spurring demand for the safest assets.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stabilized

around 1.54% on Wednesday in Asia after a three-day drop from a

one-year high of 1.6250%.

The dollar index strengthened about 0.2% to 92.147 in

Asia on Wednesday, after falling back sharply from a 3-1/2-month

high of 92.506 overnight.

Bond investors have been selling on bets that a

faster-than-expected economic rebound would spark a surge in

inflation, with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9

trillion coronavirus aid package as soon as this week.

Many analysts still expect the dollar to weaken over the

course of this year, but the speed of recent gains has forced

some to adjust their views.

Westpac, which last week was talking about selling the

dollar index into 91, now sees it reaching as high as 94.50

before resuming last year’s downtrend as the rest of the world

closes the gap with the U.S. economic recovery.

“Global reflation is alive and well, and Europe will get her

vaccination act together at some point too,” Westpac strategists

wrote in a note.

“A continuation of the global recovery … should see

commodity currencies outperform.”

The Aussie dropped 0.4% to $0.7684 after jumping 1%

overnight, as a top central banker rebuffed market chatter about

early rate increases, helping pull local yields lower.

New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.4% to $0.7146 following

a 0.8% increase on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose as high as

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

$55,855 on Wednesday before dropping back to $53,552.87. It hit

a record high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0425 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1881 $1.1901 -0.17% +0.00% +1.1904 +1.1878

Dollar/Yen 108.8000 108.5100 +0.27% +0.00% +108.8300 +108.5250

Euro/Yen 129.26 129.10 +0.12% +0.00% +129.3100 +129.0700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9298 0.9280 +0.20% +0.00% +0.9301 +0.9279

Sterling/Dollar 1.3868 1.3889 -0.16% +1.50% +1.3892 +1.3861

Dollar/Canadian 1.2664 1.2640 +0.17% +0.00% +1.2667 +1.2635

Aussie/Dollar 0.7685 0.7721 -0.46% +0.00% +0.7719 +0.7677

NZ 0.7147 0.7176 -0.39% -0.46% +0.7182 +0.7143

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoiln Feast,

Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR