Dollar claws back losses as U.S. yields stabilize

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar rose on

Wednesday, clawing back some of the losses sustained overnight,

as U.S. yields found a floor following their drop from one-year

highs.

Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand

dollars retreated after logging big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin

turned lower after earlier topping $55,000 for the

first time since Feb. 22.

The euro was 0.2% lower at $1.18815 after bouncing

off a 3-1/2-month low of $1.18355 on Tuesday.

Against the yen, another traditional safe-haven

currency, the greenback traded 0.3% higher at 108.780 yen,

following its retreat from a nine-month top of 109.235.

“Yesterday, the dollar fell across the board as U.S.

Treasury yields slipped after the continued rise since the

beginning of this year. This morning, the yields have stopped

falling so those who missed out on buying the dollar when it was

rising, they saw the opportunity to buy it,” said Masafumi

Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

But he added, “the rebound in the dollar is not that big

today.”

The dollar index has closely tracked a surge in Treasury

yields in recent weeks, both because higher yields increase the

currency’s appeal and as the bond rout shook investor