David Adefeso Has A Great Conversation With The Venture Center

David Adefeso just had an amazing conversation with the Venture Center. Check out the message and the video that he posted on his social media account.

‘Great conversation with The @VentureCenter. Thanks for inviting @sootchyapp to join #VCLunchNLear Sootchy COO Emma Willis @emwill1102 and me, discussed the importance of 529 plans and our new partnership with Lighthouse Academies @lhaarkansas in Arkansas. Watch the full discussion on Facebook (link in bio)’ David said.

RELATED:Tiny Gives Us A Sneak Peek At What’s Going Down In Her & T.I.’s Bedroom: ‘We Like To Keep It Hood And Sexy’ – Watch Her Juicy Video!

Someone else posted this message: ‘Great lunch-n-learn with Emma and David. They are very knowledgeable about the benefits of having a 529 plan and the advantage that allows students and parents to save money for college edu.’

RELATED:Tamar Braxton Sings Raunchy Song In Cinco De Mayo Videos With Friend — Vincent Herbert’s Estranged Wife Says She Was Too Drunk

A commenter said: ‘Thank you for doing this❤️❤️. Education makes such a big difference👏👏,’ and one ohter follower posted this message: ‘Basically, America doesn’t care, especially if you’re nonwhite… Also, people who do care, may not know how to make the changes needed. People like you, who seems to have the passion for others, can inform and educate us.’

Somoene else posted this: ‘Facts and education. So good.’

David Adefeso addresses free education for everyone. Check out the video that he shared on his social media account.

‘Now that things are opening up, it’s time to hit the road again to go close some big deals 🤑Headed this time to the very Heartland of America- Little Rock, Arkansas ✈️ Gotta go preach the gospel of DEBT FREE education for all by 2031 💯!’ David began his post.

He continued and said: ‘Shame I still can’t eat the fried catfish that everybody tells me is out of this world 😋 So I figure the vegan-style purple hull peas and okra have my name on ‘em ❤️ I wonder what else I should eat while I’m in town. And where 🤔….?’

Advertisement

David is recovering following the breakup from Tamar Braxton.