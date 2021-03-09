Cynthia Bailey Praised Her Mother For Women’s Day – Check Out Her Post

Cynthia Bailey praised her mother on social media, and she made sure to drop an emotional message on IG to mark Women’s Day. Check it out below.

“Today, I salute the most important woman in my life, my mother @barbarafmorris. I love you & appreciate all you do. thank you for loving me & always supporting me. you are my inspiration & motivation to continuously put myself in a position to always stand on my own two feet, never settle, and follow my dreams.”✨ #internationalwomensday’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘So sweet❤️ you look so much like her!’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Wow, that’s why you so beautiful from mommy.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Now I know where you got your beauty from.’

One follower said: ‘Your mother dear is beautiful sista!! On point!’ and one other follower said: ‘U and ur mom have the same smile beautiful.’

One other follower said: ‘Give them the flowers while they still here,’ and somoene else said: ‘Mom was a boss way back when and she’s still a boss. 😃🙏’

One other follower said: ‘That’s amazing! Love love her hair! Happy Women’s Day to you both!!❤️ @cynthiabailey,’ and one other follower said: ‘Mrs. Cynthia Bailey, you look just like your mother; it’s all in the cheekbones😂❤️’

In otheer recent news, Cynthia Bailey is teaching her hubby Mike Hill how to smize. Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account below.

‘“teaching my husband @itsmikehill how to smize. I really love bothering him, lol!”✨#fbf #CHill #beforecovid19 #cynthiabailey #mikehill #headoverhills’ Cynthia captioned her post.

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey shared a message on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check out what she had to say, and also take a look at the video that she posted.