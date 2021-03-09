COTI Partners With Orion Protocol for Unlimited Liquidity By CoinQuora



COTI Partners With Orion Protocol for Unlimited Liquidity



COTI has partnered with Orion protocol for endless liquidity access to the COTI network.

Orion aims to do this through its decentralized Liquidity Boost Plugin.

Furthermore, Orion will mainly become a payment merchant for the $COTI asset

CEX and DEX aggregator protocol Orion has partnered with COTI. Through the collaboration, Orion Protocol will provide unlimited liquidity access to the COTI network.

Orion claims that it will guarantee the COTI network liquidity using its decentralized Liquidity Boost Plugin.

Moreover, the Orion Liquidity Boost Plugin will also allow COTI-X access to any source of liquidity within the crypto market. Overall, this will happen within centralized and decentralized exchanges.

If the COTI network gets the liquidity from the Orion protocol on its platform, it will give improved accessibility to $ORN. It will do so through its COTI Pay. ORN functions as a native currency within the Orion Protocol ecosystem.

All blockchain-based transactions on the $COTI network will occur via the liquidity. When this happens, the transactions will be recorded on the Orion Daily Protocol Volume to give reward to the ORN stakers.

Overall, Orion will mainly become a payment merchant for the $COTI asset. This will help the Orion network to carry out fiat-based transactions through the $ORN and COTI gateway and wallets.

Specifically, the COTI network was designed to meet centralized and decentralized finance (DeFi) challenges like fees, latency, risk, etc.

This article first published on coinquora.com

