Cointelegraph celebrates International Women’s Day with all-star roundtable of female crypto leads By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph celebrates International Women’s Day with all-star roundtable of female crypto leads
According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of development, gender inequality in the world will “equalize” in 99.5 years. At the same time, the most hindering sectors for women’s participation are economic and political ones.
Against this backdrop, International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic and cultural achievements of women all over the world. To commemorate this important day, Cointelegraph has organized a roundtable event dedicated to hearing the unique perspectives of influential women in blockchain and cryptocurrency.
