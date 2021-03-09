Chloe Zhao, David Fincher, Regina King Among Movie Nominees at 2021 DGA Awards

WENN

The upcoming Directors Guild Awards will see the filmmakers of ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Mank’ battle it out for Best Director while the ‘One Night in Miami…’ helmer is up for the best first-timer title.

Two women and two people of colour will compete for the top prize at this year’s Directors Guild Awards.

“Minari” ‘s Lee Isaac Chung, “Promising Young Woman” ‘s Emerald Fennell, “Mank” ‘s David Fincher, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” ‘s Aaron Sorkin, and “Nomadland” ‘s Chloe Zhao are in the running for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film honour.

Announcing the nominees on Tuesday (09Mar21), DGA president Thomas Schlamme said, “Throughout these challenging and isolating times, the universal power of film has served such a meaningful role in our culture, helping fulfill our needs for human connection, expanding our worldviews, and keeping us inspired through stunning storytelling and artistry.”

“I congratulate our five nominees whose diverse and extraordinary films embodied that universal power in a year that will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, the filmmakers behind “The Forty-Year-Old Version“, “I’m No Longer Here“, “One Night in Miami…“, “Sound of Metal“, and “The Father” will compete for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director honour.

